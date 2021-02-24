Child recovered, suspect in custody from kidnapping, assault in Madison Township

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One-year-old Soull Minnehan has been recovered safe and the suspect is in custody following an alleged kidnapping and assault in Madison Township Tuesday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Soull will be evaluated by medical professionals, but appears to be unharmed.

William Hannah

The suspect, William Henry Hannah, 50, could face kidnapping, domestic violence, and felonious assault charges, according to an earlier statement from the sheriff’s office.

Police investigated a scene near Retriever Road and Labrador Lane in east Columbus, a short distance from where the incident began. It is unclear if that is where Soull was recovered and/or Hannah was taken into custody.

An Amber Alert was issued just after the report of a kidnapping and assault took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of Hatfield Court in Madison Township.

Police said Soull was taken after a domestic violence incident when Hannah was allegedly arguing with the child’s mother.

According to police, shots were fired and the woman was assaulted.

Hannah is not the child’s father.