CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Athens-native and Quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season, the team announced on X, formally known as Twitter.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL is investigating why the Bengals didn’t list Burrow, 26, on the team’s injury report. A now-deleted video showed Burrow getting off a team bus with a cast on.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Burrow sprained his wrist Thursday night in a game against the Baltimore Ravens. The team lost that game 34-20.

He left in the second quarter and didn’t return due to too much pain, according to the Associated Press. When asked how long Burrow could be out, Coach Zac Taylor said, “I have no idea.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.