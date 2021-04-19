Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms for 2021 season

CINCINNATI, OH (WOWK)—On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals revealed the new uniforms that the team will wear during the 2021 season.

The team tweeted out this photo with the hashtag #NewStripes.

The Bengals’ pinned tweet contains a new hype video featuring Chad Johnson welcoming the team’s young stars to a throne. The end of the video features the return of quarterback Joe Burrow who missed part of the 2020 season after tearing both his ACL and MCL.

The team outlined the following changes in another tweet:

Legendary coach Paul Brown’s signature will be featured on the back of each jersey. The stroke was removed from the nameplate. A new pant design available in three separate configurations. The Bengals chest mark in classic Bengals font sits alongside the NFL logo across the chest. Simplified shoulder and pant stripes. Numbers with ridged, sharp angles to mimic the design of Paul Brown Stadium and the claw marks of a Bengal.