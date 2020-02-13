City of Ironton to raise flood gates, dismiss school

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The city of Ironton will raise its North 2nd Street flood gates at Storms Creek, beginning from 1:20-2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13.

City officials have informed the Ohio Department of Transportation and anticipate the McPherson Escape Route to U.S. Highway 52 to be open around 2-2:20 pm.

All traffic should avoid this area.

Ironton City Schools also announced an early dismissal today due to the flood gates.

Ironton Elementary K-8 will dismiss at 1 p.m, Ironton Pre-K at 1:20 p.m. and Ironton High School will dismiss at 2 p.m.

District officials said tonight’s parent and teacher conferences have been rescheduled for Monday, March 16.

School will not be in session Friday and Monday and will be back in session Tuesday, Feb. 18.

