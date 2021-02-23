Countdown to Tax Day
Cleveland council member accused of stealing $127K from city

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Johnson says hello to councilman Anthony Brancatelli as Johnson enters the Cleveland Council Chambers to be sworn in as Ward 4 Councilman on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, in Cleveland. Johnson, a longtime Cleveland City Council member, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in connection with a criminal indictment accusing him of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the city and a federal program. (Lynn Ischay/The Plain Dealer via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A longtime Cleveland City Council member accused of stealing city and federal money has been indicted on multiple federal charges.

74-year-old Kenneth Johnson was arrested Tuesday morning. He faces 15 counts including conspiracy to commit federal program theft, tampering with a witness, falsification of records, federal program theft and aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Johnson’s council aide and a man who ran the community development agency in Johnson’s ward also were indicted.

Johnson is accused of stealing $127,000 in city money from 2010 to 2018 and $50,000 in federal money from late 2013 through 2018.

A telephone message seeking comment was left with Johnson’s attorney.

