Cleveland court bailiff shoots, kills man during eviction

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland Municipal Court bailiff shot and killed a man during an eviction Thursday afternoon, the city said.

The two housing bailiffs didn’t get a response at the door while were serving a court-ordered eviction on West 96th Street.

The bailiffs and a maintenance employee were trying to get into the home when a man came through the door with a blunt object and assaulted them, according to a statement from the city of Cleveland.

One bailiff shot the suspect, who was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Cleveland Police Force Investigation Team responded to the scene.