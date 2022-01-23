COAL GROVE, OHIO (WOWK) – The village of Coal Grove is looking for a new police chief.

We told you earlier this month that patrol officers resigned immediately at the village meeting, and the chief planned to resign on Jan. 24.

However, Councilman Andy Holmes confirms to 13 News Sunday that chief Randy Lewis made the decision to resign upon notice on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is handling emergencies in the village, and Holmes also confirms the Ironton Police Department is helping too until the force is back up and running.

Coal Grove Village Council will meet on Thursday to get an update from the mayor on his search for a new police chief.

Once that position is filled Holmes anticipates the mayor and chief will work to fill the ranks of the department.