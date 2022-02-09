Coast Guard recovers body out on Lake Erie ice, investigated as homicide

Ohio

by: Jordan Unger,

Posted: / Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body from the Lake Erie ice off the coast of Edgewater Park Tuesday evening.

According to Cleveland Division of Police, officers were called out around 3 p.m. to help the U.S. Coast Guard and the Cleveland Metroparks Police after a deceased woman was found about a half mile from the pier.

As soon as she was located, police brought in the homicide unit, seeing signs indicating the woman was murdered.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they had seven to 10 people helping with the recovery. Dozens of other first responding units were also on the scene.

Courtesy of Jeremy Phillips
For more than three hours, investigators and rescue teams carefully worked to recover the body and any evidence from the ice. Slowly and respectfully, they brought her back to land.

The Cleveland Division of Police is the lead investigating agency in this matter. 

