Columbia Gas to begin service restoration in Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) – Columbia Gas will begin restoring about 200 of its customers Sunday morning, after a car damaged gas lines on Friday.

The company must enter each home and business to conduct a safety inspection. Those with special needs should contact Columbia to arrange prioritized service restoration at 1-800-344-4077.

Wheelersburg area residents may smell a gas odor Saturday afternoon and evening. As always, if you suspect a gas leak, stop what you’re doing, leave the area, and call 911 and the company at 1-800-344-4077.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, those without service should be home Sunday or leave contact information on the door or with a neighbor.

An adult (18 or older) must be there to provide access. Columbia Gas employees and representatives carry a photo ID and will be happy to show it upon request.

Columbia employees and contractors are following safety practices required by the Ohio Department of Health and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including: assessing their health daily, maintaining at least six feet of distance during their work, wearing a face cover (the company asks customers to also wear one if they are able), using additional protective gear when needed and cleaning work surfaces.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories