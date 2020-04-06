Columbia Gas to suspend late payment charges

COLUMBUS (WOWK) – Columbia Gas of Ohio announced its plans to suspend charging late payment charges until June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandamic.

Company officials say they urged customers to reach out to Columbia Gas at the first sign they may have trouble paying their bill, so the company can work with them.

This comes after the company voluntarily suspended shutoffs for nonpayment. According to a statement sent to 13 News, they company also will offer flexible payment plans to “customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19.”

Company officials say customers can take advantage of plans that spread their balance due across multiple months. Columbia Gas also includes a program that allows customers to make a consistant amount each month.

