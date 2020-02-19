Columbus bomb squad investigates suspected explosive device in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said a worker with Scioto County Litter Control found a metal box appearing to contain an explosive device along Dry Run Road in West Portsmouth this morning at approximately 11 a.m.
When officers arrived, they photographed the device and closed Dry Run Road at State Route 104 setting up a 500-foot perimeter. The photo was sent to the Columbus Division of Firebomb squad for review, according to a press release received from Donini.
After viewing and X-raying the box and contents, the Columbus Division of Fire team concluded it appeared to be military-grade incendiary devices. Donini said the team then rendered the assorted items in the box safe and prepared them for travel.
The items will be returned to the Columbus Division of Fire and destroyed at their facility. The road was cleared and reopened at 2:21 p.m., according to the release.
Donini said although the items were not assembled as an active explosive device, they were very dangerous items that could cause serious physical harm to an untrained person.
Donini said anyone finding anything that looks suspicious should not handle the item and contact the dispatch center at 740-354-7566 to avoid possible injury.
