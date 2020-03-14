UPDATE, MARCH 14, 6:35 P.M.: Vicki Wells has been found safe and returned home by police.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia reported missing from northeast Columbus.
Vicki Wells, 76, is a white woman with white hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Vicki was last seen wearing a navy blue 3/4 length coat with fur on the hood, dark pants, and navy and white shoes.
She was last seen Saturday walking west on Blendon Woods Boulevard.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginia high school basketball state tournament cancels, coaches and the city comment
- Justice, Department of Education issue updated guidance on school closures in West Virginia
- High-risk missing adult in Columbus found, returned home
- Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops
- CBP officers seize fake COVID-19 test kits at LAX
- Prince Charles almost shakes hands
- Italians thank medics from balconies
- Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online
- Judi Dench says she hasn’t seen ‘Cats’
- BREAKING: Police investigating stabbing on Charleston’s West Side