Columbus Police officer bit by coyote on freeway ramp, coyote put down

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– A Columbus Freeway Patrol officer had to call for backup after he was bitten by a coyote on the east side.

The Columbus Police Department says the officer was checking on a stranded motorist on the exit ramp from I-70 to Hamilton Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. James Fuqua tells NBC4 the officer said the coyote came out of nowhere and bit him. The officer then said he punched the coyote, and it ran away.

The officer called for backup. When more officers arrived, the coyote came back.

Sgt. Fuqua says officers tried to tase the coyote but were unsuccessful. He says officers then corralled the animal near the wood line and used a gun to humanely put the animal down.

The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of animal control officers.

