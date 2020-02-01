Columbus Police say a 15-year-old suspect has died in an officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, OH (CNN/WSYX) – Police say 15-year-old Abdirahman Salad walked into a CVS with a gun and tried to rob the pharmacy.

Employees inside called 9-1-1 saying he told the manager to open the safe, or he would shoot.

The 9-1-1 callers were some of the shoppers inside the store.

Once officers went inside, they said Salad confronted them. Two officers fired, shooting Salad. He died shortly after in the hospital. Police tell ABC 6/FOX 28 they can not elaborate right now on how the suspect came toward them or if he fired a gun at the officers.

Police confirmed Salad was reported missing back in 2019. .Information from the Ohio Attorney General’s office said Salad was missing in December, and to “approach him with caution” if you see him.