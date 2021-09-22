Congressman Tim Ryan gives update on COVID-19 diagnosis

(WJW) — Congressman Tim Ryan gave an update on his COVID-19 diagnosis after testing positive earlier this week.

The 48-year-old U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th District tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been isolating at home.

“On Sunday, I lost my taste and knew that that was not anything normal, so I went for another test on Monday and that’s when I got the report that I was testing positive,” Ryan said.

He’s unsure where he was exposed, but Ryan said he has mild symptoms.

“I’m tired… I’m young, vaccinated and pretty healthy and this thing kicks your butt. I can only imagine not getting the vaccination. That’s why we’re seeing what we’re seeing in the hospitals and in the medical facilities,” Ryan said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Ryan said he will likely have conversations with his campaigning team about whether or not to continue in-person events.

“Here in Ohio, we’re starting to see schools implement masks in the schools, we’re seeing a number of football games being canceled last weekend and now this weekend… some virtual schooling again,” Ryan said. “I think our campaign, like everybody else, will be evaluating this in the coming days to see exactly what the world looks like again.”

Ryan says he’s thankful to Mercy Health who treated him and also to healthcare workers across Ohio who are fighting COVID on the frontlines every day.

“Having been with them up close this past week on multiple occasions, they are burned out and it’s something we need to be responsible for–vaccinations and making sure we do our part to relieve the burden,” Ryan said.