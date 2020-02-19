Conservative group seeks end to death penalty in Ohio

File-This April 22, 2004, file photo shows Gregory Lott being interviewed at the Mansfield Correctional Institution, in Mansfield, Ohio. The latest request for mercy from a death row inmate in Ohio comes as executions have ground to a halt and the future of capital punishment in the state is being questioned by an unlikely lawmaker, the conservative Republican House speaker. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A newly formed conservative group is seeking an end to the death penalty in Ohio.

Ohio Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is part of a network of similar groups nationwide. Members question the expense of capital punishment and have concerns about executing the innocent.

The Ohio chapter on Tuesday released a list of Republicans opposed to the death penalty. That tally includes former Gov. Bob Taft, former Attorney General Jim Petro and former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder is not a member but has recently questioned whether the state should reconsider capital punishment.

