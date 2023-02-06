Rescue crews work to pull a construction worker from a ditch in Franklinton (Courtesy/Michael Klug)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and trapped in a ditch after a trench collapsed while the person was working.

The person was pulled out of the ditch at 12:10 p.m., placed into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. The construction worker, who was responsive during the rescue, is expected to survive injuries.

It is unknown how long the person was trapped or what led to the accident.