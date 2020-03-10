Cops: Man fatally shoots his infant’s mom during child visit in Ohio

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man fatally shot the mother of his infant child when she brought the baby to an apartment complex so he could visit with the child.
The shooting happened Monday night at the Pine Tree Apartments in Washington Court House.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Lilliana Null, 20, of Cincinnati had traveled to the complex with the child and a friend to meet Joseph Brown, 21.
The couple had recently separated, and the shooting occurred shortly after Null had arrived at the complex. Null was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brown was charged with aggravated murder. The baby and Null’s friend were unharmed.
