Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Fewer than 10,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 28 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,562,412 +9,440 Hospitalizations 106,919 +303 ICU admissions 12,679 +30 Deaths* 33,071 +582 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 20,000.

The department reported 4,257 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,159,027 which is 61.25% of the state’s population. And 10,214 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 4,528 18.3% 17.4% In ICU 893 20.67% 17.82% On ventilator 595 11.58% 62.39%

The number of COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools surpassed 200,000 for the school year on Thursday after one of the largest weekly increases yet. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday he sees “light at the end of the tunnel” as the omicron COVID-19 wave subsides in most areas of the state. Vanderhoff also said they are evaluating their current efforts to distribute rapid tests and if they could be improved.