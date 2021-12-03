Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Over 9,500 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Dec. 3, ODH reports a total of 1,717,876 (+9,584) cases, leading to 87,504 (+260) hospitalizations and 10,868 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Friday 58.13% of the state’s population — 6,794,732 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 13,149 from the previous day. 

Ohio has seen an increase of 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on both Thursday and Friday. It’s the first time the state has had two consecutive days of 9K+ cases since Jan. 7-8.

ODH reported 264 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,807. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,700.

