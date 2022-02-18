COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 18 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,642,330 +2,129 Hospitalizations 111,398 +146 ICU admissions 13,115 +23 Deaths* 35,493 +121 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 4,200.

The department reported 2,698 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,208,548 which is 61.67% of the state’s population. And 5,558 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,741 7.3% 16.7% In ICU 369 9.06% 22.91% On ventilator 242 4.98% 70.15%

New coronavirus cases reported by Ohio schools fell for the fourth week in a row on Thursday as K-12 schools recorded their lowest week of cases since classes began last fall. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.