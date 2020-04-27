Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine declares last week of April as #SpiritWeekOhio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared Ohio’s final stay-home-order week as “Spirit Week.”

Here’s the schedule Dewine’s communications team has set:

Monday, April 27: Pajama Day 😴 If you are among those staying home – show us your best PJs!

Tuesday, April 28: Garden Day 🌷🌹 Take a picture of yourself in your garden or show off your landscaping!

Wednesday, April 29: Salute Your Hero Day🚚🏥🚔🚒 Share a video message of thanks, dress up like, or draw a picture of your essential worker

Thursday, April 30: Spirit Day 🎉 Show us your team spirit for your favorite school or sports team!

Friday, May 1: Pizza Day 🍕 Order your favorite pizza or make your own!

Ohioans are encouraged to post pictures or videos of themselves, their families, and pets social media using #SpiritWeekOhio.

