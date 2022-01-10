All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 18,000 new cases, 2.2 million total since start of pandemic

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 10 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,207,270+18,042
Hospitalizations99,830+299
ICU admissions12,059+21
Deaths*30,072N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 16,700.

The department reported 3,513 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,060,346, which is 60.40% of the state’s population. And 13,048 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,74727.2%17.6%
In ICU1,27628.47%15.42%
On ventilator85917.15%59.42%

Students at Ohio University in Athens will require weekly testing for students and faculty. Scientists in Europe believe they found a new COVID strain made up of delta and omicron, dubbed ‘deltacron.‘ To help navigate the confusion of this next phase, here are some new words to know for the pandemic’s next phase.

