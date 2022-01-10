Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 18,000 new cases, 2.2 million total since start of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 10 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,207,270 +18,042 Hospitalizations 99,830 +299 ICU admissions 12,059 +21 Deaths* 30,072 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 16,700.

The department reported 3,513 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,060,346, which is 60.40% of the state’s population. And 13,048 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,747 27.2% 17.6% In ICU 1,276 28.47% 15.42% On ventilator 859 17.15% 59.42%

