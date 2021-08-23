Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,775 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, August 23, a total of 1,183,761(+2,775) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 64,351(+136) hospitalizations and 8,688 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 5,992,183 Ohioans — 51.26% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 4,499 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 41 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,689. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

“Just as our kids are back in school, the delta variant is sweeping across the state, taking aim at those who are unvaccinated,” DeWine said in opening a news conference Tuesday, where he was joined by state health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

DeWine reiterated the Department of Health’s recommendations for schools in the state, that masks be worn by students who cannot be vaccinated and staff members who are unvaccinated. Last school year, DeWine mandated masks in schools via health order, but his ability to issue those was curtailed by the General Assembly over the summer.

Instead, he appealed directly to parents about the importance of mask-wearing, as school districts have the ability to set their own mask requirements. And he warned the alternative might be a return to remote and blended learning models used in the spring. He said mask-wearing is more important now than it was last school year, when the spread of COVID-19 was minimal, because the delta variant is more contagious than earlier strands.