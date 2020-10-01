Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,327 new cases, 13 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Thursday, October 1, a total of 155,314 (+1,327) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,817 (+13) deaths and 15,606 (+90) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 134,216 recovered cases in the state.

DeWine is expected to release the latest coronavirus advisory map during Thursday’s briefing.

Husted brought on Dr. Abigail Norris-Turner from Ohio State, who told of an effort on behalf of the state Department of Health to create a benchmark tracking the spread of the virus in the state.

Her group worked to calculate two estimates, on those who currently had COVID-19 and who had had it already. The results were in line with similar national studies, she said.

“Some hundreds of thousands have had COVID, and millions are still susceptible to COVID,” she said.

She also spoke about efforts to determine whether a person could contract COVID-19 a second time, which remains largely unclear.

“COVID-19 continues to surprise,” Norris-Turner said. “We shouldn’t make any optimstic or pessimistic predictions.”

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.