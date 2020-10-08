Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,539 new cases, 13 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Thursday Oct. 8, a total of 164,262 (+1,539) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,983 (+13) deaths and 16,200 (+109) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 140,808 recovered cases in the state.

Governor DeWine hosted Thursday’s briefing at the Harding Home in Marion. He opened with a lengthy discussion about the 1920 election between Warren G. Harding and James M. Cox.

According to the new Public Health Advisory System map, there are now 18 red counties in the state. There are 58 orange counties, the highest total since the system went into place.

You’ll see from this week’s Public Health Advisory System map, Ohio is trending in the wrong direction.

There are 18 red counties—the highest number since the week of July 23. There are 58 orange counties this week – the highest ever. pic.twitter.com/eKLm4HM47l — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 8, 2020

Multiple counties in central Ohio have moved to red in the latest coronavirus advisory map released by the state.

Fayette, Madison, Marion, Pike and Ross counties have are now all level 3 in the latest map released by the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine calls the upward trend concerning.

The governor said the virus is spreading in more areas of the state and affecting more Ohioans.

The virus is spreading in more areas of the state and impacting a wider swath of Ohioans. Local health departments tell us this is due to lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks, and people not following quarantine and isolation guidance. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 8, 2020

Ohio schools reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff on Thursday, continuing a weekly trend of hundreds of new cases since schools reopened in August and September.