Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 2,282 new cases, 98 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided several updates Thursday on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Ohio.

As of Feb. 18, a total of 947,389 (+2,282) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 16,611 (+98) deaths, and 49,061 (+173) hospitalizations. A total of 1,369,627 people, of 11.72% of the population, have started the vaccination process.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that it is reconciling death totals, which will cause a fluctuation in numbers over several days.

DeWine said that a winter storm caused shipping delays from vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna but that vaccinations are ongoing.

A vaccination maintenance program has begun at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities statewide, DeWine said. Since the state has completed initial vaccinations at those facilities, this program is for new residents or new staff members to make sure they receive the vaccine. Those who passed on the chance to receive the vaccine earlier will be able to receive it, too, DeWine said.

Ohio is continuing efforts to vaccine residents 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions and the state’s school workforce.