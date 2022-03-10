COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of March 10 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,662,425
|+868
|Hospitalizations
|113,070
|+68
|ICU admissions
|13,297
|+9
|Deaths*
|37,212
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 1,100.
The department reported 1,713 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,256,268 which is 62.08% of the state’s population. And 2,866 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|718
|3%
|17.6%
|In ICU
|131
|3.27%
|23.63%
|On ventilator
|90
|1.81%
|73.49%
Beginning Monday, the state will shift to reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily, according to ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
It’s been two years since Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state health director Amy Acton appeared at a lectern in the Ohio Statehouse, warning of an imminent threat posed by COVID-19, a mysterious respiratory illness spreading in other countries and gaining a foothold in the U.S.