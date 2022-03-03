COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, March 3 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,657,358 +1,196 Hospitalizations 112,683 +92 ICU admissions 13,250 +9 Deaths* 36,822 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,600.

The department reported 2,429 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,230,266 which is 61.85% of the state’s population. And 3,623 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 954 4% 17.7% In ICU 196 4.86% 23.3% On ventilator 131 2.66% 72.48%

Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7. The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio.