Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Just under 4,200 cases reported

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 10 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,625,551+4,176
Hospitalizations110,208+257
ICU admissions12,983+25
Deaths*34,592N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 8,000. 

The department reported 3,760 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,189,200 which is 61.50% of the state’s population. And 5,560 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,66910.9%16.7%
In ICU55213.34%20.08%
On ventilator3777.22%67.11%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. Doctors are cautiously optimistic the trend of dropping cases will continue, saying with people staying indoors due to this past week’s winter storm, there has been less of an opportunity for the virus to spread.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS