Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 13 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,266,236
|+19,262
|Hospitalizations
|101,187
|+416
|ICU admissions
|12,191
|+33
|Deaths*
|30,435
|+N/A
The 21-day case average is above 17,600.
The department reported 9,677 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,084,804, which is 60.61% of the state’s population. And 24,987 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,607
|26.2%
|15.8%
|In ICU
|1,228
|27.65%
|14.86%
|On ventilator
|862
|17.25%
|59.38%
Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said he thinks we should all be very concerned about the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in the community. With vaccination rates steadying in the state, the ripple effect is being felt among young children in central Ohio. As the six-month mark for those who got a COVID-19 booster shot in early fall approaches, an Ohio State doctor said it is likely another booster will be needed soon.