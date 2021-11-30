Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Over 6,700 new cases, 100 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, ODH reports a total of 1,690,217 (+6,745) cases, leading to 86,453 (+461) hospitalizations and 10,765 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported 57.84% of the state’s population — 6,761,537 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 9,183 from the previous day.

ODH reported 104 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,532. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,000.

