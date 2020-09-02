Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,157 new cases, 11 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, September 2, a total of 125,767(+1,157) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,176 (+11) deaths and 13,574 (+95) hospitalizations. There are presumed 105,065 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. DeWine attributed the sharp rise in cases to students going back to school at colleges, universities and K-12 schools.

The governor continues to push for people wearing masks. He says we have seen what masks have done for urban counties.

DeWine said the White House is very concerned about Labor Day coming up and has asked governors to speaks to people about staying cautious.

“As we gather with families and friends we must remember whenever there is more activity there are going to be more cases,’ said Governor DeWine. He said we saw significant spread after the Fourth of July.

Governor DeWine says schools are going to have positive cases because they are in the community and they will reflect the community.

He says we need to remember that when we see the data released.