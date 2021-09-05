Coronavirus in the classroom: My child was exposed; now what?

**Related Video Above: Hundreds of Wadsworth students are quarantined as COVID cases continue to surge.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is offering guidelines for how to handle the threat of COVID-19 as many children are now back in the classroom.

While the goal is to keep all students learning in class five days a week, the current uptick of cases is already affecting area school districts (as seen in the video above), leading to some children needing to quarantine.

Throughout the pandemic, the quarantine guidelines have ebbed and flowed, and for now, staying home from school is not necessary in many instances, the ODH said.

So when is quarantine necessary after someone has been exposed to the virus?

If a student or teacher is not vaccinated and the district they are in has not been following the department’s three pronged guidance to keeping everyone safe (wearing masks indoors, staying at least three feet away from others and also documented preventative policies like increased ventilation and identifying those with symptoms) then they will need to quarantine for at least seven days since they were exposed, ODH said.

An exposed person will have to have a negative test by at least day five after being exposed.

Vaccinated students and faculty who have been following the department’s three guidelines do not have to quarantine if they are exposed. Even if all of those preventative measures are not in place in the district, students and faculty do not need to quarantine if they are vaccinated, but are asked to wear masks indoors for the next 14 days.

If a person who is not fully vaccinated is exposed, but has been wearing a mask and social distancing indoors consistently, they are asked to self-monitor and continue to wear a mask indoors.

It’s important to note that all of this only applies to those who are exposed in a school setting. Anyone who is unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 outside of school should stay home and quarantine, ODH advised.

At this time, no one under 12 years old is eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone with questions regarding the guidance and more is asked to reach out to the department at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Find out more about the quarantine guidelines below: