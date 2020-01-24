Live Now
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction changes inspection policies

Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio corrections officials will soon conduct surprise visits of jails and require mandatory reporting of incidents like suicides and escapes, following a string of lawsuits and inmate deaths in multiple county jails.

The Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will also conduct annual full inspections on all standards which were previously conducted around a sub-set of rules. Inspection staff has also increased.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for stepped-up oversight of the 313 jails and temporary holding facilities across Ohio in June following a review prompted by discrepancies in reports about a county jail in Cleveland where eight inmates died in 2018.

