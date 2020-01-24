Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction changes inspection policies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio corrections officials will soon conduct surprise visits of jails and require mandatory reporting of incidents like suicides and escapes, following a string of lawsuits and inmate deaths in multiple county jails.
The Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will also conduct annual full inspections on all standards which were previously conducted around a sub-set of rules. Inspection staff has also increased.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for stepped-up oversight of the 313 jails and temporary holding facilities across Ohio in June following a review prompted by discrepancies in reports about a county jail in Cleveland where eight inmates died in 2018.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- New Corvette makes West Virginia debut in Hurricane
- Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
- Marshall University PD investigates hate graffiti found on Huntington campus
- Marshall University to participate in 3rd Annual MLK Day of Service
- Going to the Grammy’s: Nitro mother-daughter duo heading to California after winning WOWK contest
- U.S Census office in Lawrence County needs more than 12,000 workers
- West Virginia State Senate bill pushes for statewide trauma-informed practices grades K-12
- Public meeting hosted to get signatures in support of annexation
- Debate over legal adult-use cannabis in West Virginia
- Unknown powder incident at elementary school in Calhoun County no longer credible threat