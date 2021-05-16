Could you survive in a life or death situation in the wild?

WARNING: This page includes images some may find disturbing.

VINTON, OH (WOWK) – A group of 1,500 people from all over the tri-state put their survival skills to the test this weekend at the three-day “Old School Survival Boot Camp” in Vinton County, Ohio.

The question brought up during the event was “If you were in a dangerous situation in the wild, would you survive?” While some may have natural survival instincts already, they may be lacking in other areas.

Brea Miller and her family decided a good way to offer this learning experience and also bring in tourism was to host an event dedicated strictly to teaching these survival skills.

We’ve been doing butchering, martial arts, sci-ops, first aid, and rocket stoves and a bunch of things like that. Brea Miller, event organizer

This weekend-long adventure was for all ages and even featured some tasty treats, like strawberry jams. Some of the courses were taught by out-of-area instructors, but others like the outdoor jam-making sessions were taught by local residents Shana Gambill and Donna Dailey.



Participants watched as the jam was being made inside the Vinton County Fairgrounds. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Gambill says they hope this event continues in the years to come.

It’s a lot of fun, you learn a lot of new things, meet a lot of new people, and when it all goes south, we’re going to survive. Shana Gambill, Vinton County resident/instructor

And survival was the theme of this first-of-a-kind event. Miller says they capped their ticket sales at 1,500 and were pleasantly surprised it sold out the first year.

The event is expected to be held again next year. For more information and updates, click here.

