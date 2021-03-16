Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

County GOP officials join call for ex-Ohio speaker’s removal

Ohio

by: ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder leaves the federal courthouse after an initial hearing following charges against him and four others alleging a $60 million bribery scheme in Columbus, Ohio. On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Householder joined the line of GOP critics of Ohio’s anti-coronavirus efforts by introducing his own pair of bills to trim public health officials’ powers during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A second group of county Republican elected officials has joined the call for the removal from the Legislature of Ohio’s former House speaker now under criminal indictment.

Rep. Larry Householder is a Perry County Republican who was removed as speaker last year.

The removal followed criminal charges that allege he participated in a $60 million bribery scheme to ensure passage of a nuclear plant bailout.

Householder was reelected as a lawmaker in November and remains a House member.

Officials from Licking County wrote to current GOP Speaker Bob Cupp last week and asked that Householder be expelled from the House.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS