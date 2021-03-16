County GOP officials join call for ex-Ohio speaker’s removal

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A second group of county Republican elected officials has joined the call for the removal from the Legislature of Ohio’s former House speaker now under criminal indictment.
Rep. Larry Householder is a Perry County Republican who was removed as speaker last year.
The removal followed criminal charges that allege he participated in a $60 million bribery scheme to ensure passage of a nuclear plant bailout.
Householder was reelected as a lawmaker in November and remains a House member.
Officials from Licking County wrote to current GOP Speaker Bob Cupp last week and asked that Householder be expelled from the House.
