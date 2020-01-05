County in Ohio set to begin foreclosure proceedings against mall

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio county says it’s set to begin foreclosure proceedings against a mall over unpaid property taxes.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Chapel Hill Mall in Akron owes more than $166,000 in back taxes and is to be billed this month for over $400,000. That bill includes back taxes, additional property taxes and utility assessments.
The chief of staff for Summit County’s fiscal officer says that the office has sent several property tax bills but hasn’t been able to reach the mall’s owner. Mike Kohan, of mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group, says paying the money won’t be a problem.
