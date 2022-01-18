Couple charged after 2 children ingest fentanyl, infant dies

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an infant died and another young child became very ill after they ingested fentanyl in their family’s apartment.

Centerville residents Nicholas Lee and Brianna Roush are each charged with numerous counts, including involuntary manslaughter. It wasn’t known Tuesday if either one has retained an attorney. Officers responded to a hospital Sunday after a 20-month-old child and their 3-year-old sibling were taken there.

Authorities say the infant wasn’t breathing while the older child was ill and vomiting. The infant was pronounced dead a short time later, but the 3-year-old recovered and was later released to relatives. Their names and further information about them was not disclosed.