All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Couple charged after 2 children ingest fentanyl, infant dies

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an infant died and another young child became very ill after they ingested fentanyl in their family’s apartment.

Centerville residents Nicholas Lee and Brianna Roush are each charged with numerous counts, including involuntary manslaughter. It wasn’t known Tuesday if either one has retained an attorney. Officers responded to a hospital Sunday after a 20-month-old child and their 3-year-old sibling were taken there.

Authorities say the infant wasn’t breathing while the older child was ill and vomiting. The infant was pronounced dead a short time later, but the 3-year-old recovered and was later released to relatives. Their names and further information about them was not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS