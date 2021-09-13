Court appearance scheduled for George Wagner IV

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in one of Ohio’s most notorious mass murders is scheduled to be back in a Pike County courtroom.

George Wagner IV, who is accused in the fatal shooting of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016, is expected to be in court, later Monday.

Wagner has previously pleaded not guilty to 22 counts, including eight counts of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications.

Wagner, along with his parents and younger brother, are all charged for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in four separate homes in April of 2016.

On Friday, Wagner’s mother, Angela Wagner, changed her plea to not guilty on all but the murder charges.

Edward “Jake” Wagner also took a plea deal in April, pleading guilty to all charges in exchange for prosecutors not to pursue the death penalty.

George “Billy” Wagner, the father to George and Edward, and husband to Angela, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.