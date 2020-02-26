Court: not paying child support can block adoption protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a parent loses the ability to protest a child’s adoption by failing to support the child as required by law or a judge’s order.

At issue was a man’s refusal to allow his ex-wife’s new husband to adopt their child. The new husband argued the man could not protest the adoption because he paid only $200 in the year preceding that request. Records show the man was required to pay $85 a week.

The court agreed that because the man violated the child support requirements, he could not protest the adoption.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories