Court: not paying child support can block adoption protest

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a parent loses the ability to protest a child’s adoption by failing to support the child as required by law or a judge’s order.

At issue was a man’s refusal to allow his ex-wife’s new husband to adopt their child. The new husband argued the man could not protest the adoption because he paid only $200 in the year preceding that request. Records show the man was required to pay $85 a week.

The court agreed that because the man violated the child support requirements, he could not protest the adoption.

