Court rejects death sentence for father in toddler’s death

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has reversed the conviction and death sentence given to a man accused of beating and starving his 2-year-old daughter.

Glen Bates was sentenced to die in 2016 after being convicted of killing Glenara Bates a year earlier. Attorneys for the 37-year-old Bates, who is black, argued that Bates’ attorney at trial improperly failed to object to the seating of a racially biased juror.

The court ruled 5-2 Thursday in favor of that argument and returned the case to Hamilton County for a new trial. Prosecutor Joe Deters is reviewing the ruling.

