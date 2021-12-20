COVID-19 in Ohio Monday update: More than 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, a total of 1,855,222 (+8,082) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,718 (+199) hospitalizations and 11,398 (+15) admissions into the ICU. An additional 3,734 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.20% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,919,369.

ODH reported 434 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,000.