RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township.

Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say.

Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to check for hidden flames or smoldering. There were no injuries, according to fire officials.

Responders include Pomeroy Fire Department, Rutland Fire Department, Middleport Fire Department, Meigs County EMS, American Electric Power, and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.