Crime Stoppers offers $10k reward for info about death of photographer at Hocking Hills

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers has announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case of Victoria Schafer’s death.

Schafer, 44, of Chillicothe, was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave, September 2, when she was struck by part of a tree.

At a news conference Monday, Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers, Chillicothe’s business community, friends, and members of Schafer’s family announced the reward and asked for anyone who was at the park that day to look through photos for anything that may help lead to an arrest in her death.

Schafer’s death remains under investigation.