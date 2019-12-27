Crowd of teenagers fighting closes mall, prompts arrests

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police say a shopping mall in suburban Cincinnati was temporarily shut down on the busy day after Christmas when large groups of teenagers showed up and fighting broke out in a food court.

Colerain Township police Sgt. Jim Love says the teens apparently responded to a social media post urging them to gather at the Northgate Mall on Thursday evening. Police estimate more than 200 teens arrived unsupervised.

The chaos scared employees and customers, who took cover and began calling police. WKRC-TV reports at least 10 people were arrested on charges such as disorderly conduct. No serious injuries were reported.

