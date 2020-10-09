‘Cruisin Pink’ event goes virtual: community shows support through social media

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month and many events have either been canceled or moved online. Like other events, the SOMC Cancer Center in Portsmouth, Ohio had to make some big changes to their “Cruisin’ pink” event due to the pandemic.

SOMC Cancer Center director and cancer survivor Wendi Waugh says they made the announcement on Wednesday night that the event would be strictly virtual.

Even with the changes, the event still brought out a crowd – online that is – as there were still other ways for the community to participate.

So we did a virtual cruise. We said, ‘Everyone, we know you want to get out, we know that you want to have an event.’ This is something that you can do on your patio, from the comfort of your own home. Wendi Waugh, SOMC Cancer Center director

Participants were encouraged to have their own cruise-ins in their own neighborhood or in their own driveway.

Meanwhile, outside the cancer center, the theme was all about “pink”. But the main goal was to raise awareness for breast cancer research.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 more than 9,000 breast cancer cases were reported in Ohio. Breast cancer is also the second most common cancer among women in the United States.



At the SOMC Cancer Center many employees volunteered outside the building holding up signs with inspiring message like “Together we fight, together we win.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Several Southern Ohio women shared their stories about winning their battles to inspire others going through the same situation.

Jamie Williams, 2-time breast cancer survivor

Even though the cruise-in didn’t go according to plan, the community continued to show their support, but on a virtual level.

Waugh says they have seen a big response on social media from community members attending the event from their own home or just passing by in cars decked out in pink ribbons.

We sold 10,000 shirts for the cause in seven days. These people support this community. I am so proud. Wendi Waugh, SOMC Cancer Center director

Events like the “Cruisin’ Pink” event are apart of a national cause to raise awareness and fight for a cure.

