November 25 2021 12:00 am

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart pharmacies did too little to stem opioids, Ohio jury says

Ohio

by: John Seewer, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) – A federal jury says three retail pharmacy chains didn’t do enough to stop the flow of opioid pills into two Ohio counties. The verdict handed down Tuesday against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.

This is the first time pharmacy companies have completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans in the past two decades. Attorneys for Lake and Trumbull counties in Ohio convinced the jury that the pharmacies played an outsized role in creating a public nuisance in their communities.

