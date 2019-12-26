NEWARK, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his 2-year-old daughter was fatally shot at home on Dec. 14.
In a 911 call, the girl’s mother said the toddler was accidentally shot by a 6-year-old brother who found a gun at their Pataskala home. The woman told the dispatcher that her husband, Jason Massuros, left loaded guns in the house.
Court records showed his indictment Thursday on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and obstructing official business.
A message seeking comment was left for his attorney. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Governor Justice applauded for decision on refugees
- West Virginia Army National Guard sings “Country Roads” to boost holiday spirit
- Dad faces felony charges in 2-year-old girl’s shooting death
- Additional cost required for some Kentucky special plates
- Power outage in Huntington following accident
- Maryland man donates organs twice as a living donor
- Man leads police on Christmas Day high-speed pursuit
- Mon Health to offer paid parental leave to all employees in 2020
- Rescue horses receive of Christmas Day generosity
- Celebrating Christmas at Edgewood Summit