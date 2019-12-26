Dad faces felony charges in 2-year-old girl’s shooting death

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his 2-year-old daughter was fatally shot at home on Dec. 14.

In a 911 call, the girl’s mother said the toddler was accidentally shot by a 6-year-old brother who found a gun at their Pataskala home. The woman told the dispatcher that her husband, Jason Massuros, left loaded guns in the house.

Court records showed his indictment Thursday on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and obstructing official business.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

