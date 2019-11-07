Dayton police chief announces death of detective DelRio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl announced the death of Detective Jorge DelRio during a press conference on Thursday.

Officers from across the Miami Valley lined the halls of Grandview Hospital on Thursday to honor DelRio.

DelRio was moved into surgery on Thursday to donate his organs. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said Wednesday DelRio’s injuries were “tragically not survivable.”

Chief Biehl is scheduled to give a brief statement at 2:15 regarding DelRio at the Safety Building:

Law enforcement officials held an honor walk at Grandview Medical Center, lining the halls alongside him as he was taken into surgery:

From there, a processional is expected to carry Detective DelRio to the Coroner’s Office, passing the Dayton Police Department one final time.

Blue ribbons now line the department’s safety building. A group including the local chapter of Police Wives of Ohio put them up Wednesday after the Chief’s somber announcement.

Detective Jorge DelRio was shot twice in the face Monday night. It happened on Ruskin Road as DelRio and other DEA task force agents were conducting a drug bust.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. The Professional Standards Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation into the officers who responded, and the DEA is looking more into the drugs that were being trafficked at that house.

